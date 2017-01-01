Safone, what is it?
Safone is an app that automatically informs your loved ones when you have arrived at your destination. The app also turns your phone into a personal alarm when needed.
Safone, how does it work?
- enter your destination
- select your guardians
and go!
Once Started...
- Your guardians immediately receive a message informing them of your departure and your arrival time.
- Need reassurance along the way ? Check-in !
- Feeling unsafe ? Remove your earphones or press the "help" button : a strident alarm sounds and your guardians are notified immediately, along with your location.
- Arrived at the destination ? You no longer have to think about it, Safone automatically informs your guardians !
Safone, who is it for?
Safone is an application that is intended especially for young people from 12 to 17 years old and their parents. We have discovered that the vast majority of parents are worried when their children are traveling alone ... and that only 15% of them think of sending a message when they have arrived! Safone allows young people not to forget and parents to be sure to be informed.
Safone, what is it for?
TO INFORM
Notify your friends that you are on the road, inform your partner of the time you will be at home, let your colleague know that you have arrived at your meeting place, ... Safone avoids you binding messages by sending them automatically!
TO REASSURE
Reassure your friends that you've came home after an evening, your mum that you've arrived at the school, your children that you've arrived where you go ... Safone allows you not to forget the "sms of arrival", and your loved ones to be sure to be informed ... and reassured!
TO REASSURE YOURSELF
Walking in a poorly lit street, running alone in the woods, parking in an isolated car park ... Safone reassures you thanks to its alarm button quickly activatable, and allows you to easily ask for help around you and your loved ones!
YOUR PHONE AS AN ALARM
ALSO WITH A BUTTON
YOUR LOVED ONES ARE YOUR GUARDIANS
NO TRACKING
AUTOMATIC NOTIFICATIONS
FREE APP
Safone is available on iOS and Android
Our users say:
