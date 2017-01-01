Safone,

Safone, what is it? Safone is an app that automatically informs your loved ones when you have arrived at your destination. The app also turns your phone into a personal alarm when needed.

Safone, how does it work? enter your destination

select your guardians

and go! Once Started... Your guardians immediately receive a message informing them of your departure and your arrival time.

and your arrival time. Need reassurance along the way ? Check-in !

? Check-in ! Feeling unsafe ? Remove your earphones or press the "help" button : a strident alarm sounds and your guardians are notified immediately, along with your location.

? Remove your earphones or press the "help" button : a strident alarm sounds and your guardians are notified immediately, along with your location. Arrived at the destination ? You no longer have to think about it, Safone automatically informs your guardians !

Safone, who is it for?

Safone is an application that is intended especially for young people from 12 to 17 years old and their parents. We have discovered that the vast majority of parents are worried when their children are traveling alone ... and that only 15% of them think of sending a message when they have arrived! Safone allows young people not to forget and parents to be sure to be informed.

Safone, what is it for?

1. TO INFORM

Notify your friends that you are on the road, inform your partner of the time you will be at home, let your colleague know that you have arrived at your meeting place, ... Safone avoids you binding messages by sending them automatically!

2. TO REASSURE

Reassure your friends that you've came home after an evening, your mum that you've arrived at the school, your children that you've arrived where you go ... Safone allows you not to forget the "sms of arrival", and your loved ones to be sure to be informed ... and reassured!

3. TO REASSURE YOURSELF

Walking in a poorly lit street, running alone in the woods, parking in an isolated car park ... Safone reassures you thanks to its alarm button quickly activatable, and allows you to easily ask for help around you and your loved ones!



YOUR PHONE AS AN ALARM Feeling unsafe? Unplug your headphones to sound the alarm. ALSO WITH A BUTTON You can also sound the alarm by simply pushing the help button. YOUR LOVED ONES ARE YOUR GUARDIANS Select your guardian for each trip , and count on them for help. NO TRACKING Your location and your directions are not tracked online, tracking is impossible. AUTOMATIC NOTIFICATIONS Your guardians are automatically notified (departure, arrival, alarm). FREE APP Safone is a free application! The use of the app can be extended by a subscription.

Safone is available on iOS and Android

Testimonial Julie Julie, 12 y. , Finally I no longer have to think of SMS Mom to tell her that I have arrived safely, Safone does it for me. Very cool. Thank you !!

Testimonial Marie Marie, 43 y. , It has no value to be notified as soon as my daughter has arrived at school. Safone automatically sends me a message when it arrives. It's just great.

Testimonial Valerie Valerie, 31 y. , My boyfriend has just bought a scooter to drive in town, and honestly : I'm always afraid that something happens to him! And if I don't have a quick reply…

Testimonial Christelle Christel, 37 y. , To go home, I have to take a small wooded path for a few hundred meters. During the day, it's quite charming, but in the evening it becomes rather scary,…

Testimonial Ludo Ludo, 19 y. , I'm not a frightened person, but it's true that sometimes I walk into neighborhoods in which I am not very comfortable. As a result, I use Safone at that time,…